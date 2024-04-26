Police arrests student suspected of engaging in fraudulent activities

A college student from the mainland was apprehended by police, who believed him to be working for a mainland criminal organization and coming to Macau to engage in money laundering through currency exchange. According to the Judiciary Police (PJ), the victim, also from the mainland, was defrauded HKD100,000. The victim received a notification from the bank the following day, informing him that the money he had received was linked to fraudulent activities on the mainland.

