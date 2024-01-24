Police launches winter-specific policing operations

The Unitary Police Service (SPU) commenced this year’s winter-specific policing operation on Jan. 22, of which the CPU is an initiator and coordinator. The operation involves the Public Security Police Force (PSP), the Judiciary Police (PJ) and the Macao Customs (SA). The public entities will enter the community to determine security needs and promote crime prevention measures. Additional forces will be deployed to major districts to safeguard against potential crimes. The SPU reminds residents to be on the lookout for loopholes that may lead to crimes.

