Police probe new investment fraud case with MOP1.84m in losses

The police are investigating a new investment fraud case involving a middle-aged woman who lost MOP1.84 million. The victim met a netizen through a messaging app in late October, and they quickly formed a romantic relationship. In early November, the suspect convinced her that online futures trading would yield quick profits. Believing this claim, the victim deposited a total of MOP1.844 million into an online banking account provided by the suspect over 23 transactions. When she later saw a supposed profit of MOP9.4 million and attempted to withdraw funds, the suspect claimed there was an issue with the transfer, prompting the victim to report the incident to the police.

