Police prosecute jay-driver who pushes scooter to opposite lane

The Public Security Police Force (PSP) announced yesterday that charges have been pressed against a driver who forced a moving scooter to the opposite lane on Avenida de Amizade.

The news first broke out on a social media group. A user posted dashboard camera footage that depicted a greenish tour coach with license plate numbered MY-65-XX moving along Avenida de Amizade. It was moving in the direction from Oceanus to Bai Yun Garden.

At the spot across the Grand Prix control tower, the coach changed lanes from the right to the left, in the attempt to overtake a scooter in front of it. When it returned to the right lane, the driver almost slammed the coach against the motorcyclist, forcing the motorcyclist to swing to the right side and move to the next lane for traffic moving in the opposite direction.

The video showed that the two vehicles were only a foot or so apart at their closest point.

The motorcyclist managed to return to safety before a vehicle in the opposite direction crashed into them.

The police has called on all drivers to abide by local road laws and regulations to ensure their own safety and that of others. AL