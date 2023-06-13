Police remind people of cyber scams

The Judiciary Police are reminding members of the public to be constantly vigilant against fraudulent lucky draw winner announcements. People are strongly advised to keep their credit card or bank details, as well as one-time passwords, secure. The police disclosed that recently, a multitude of similar reports of such scams have been received. Victims were contacted by their friends over instant messenger and asked for their phone numbers to participate in lucky draws. Afterwards, they were asked to surrender their credit card details and a subsequent one-time password. They then would discover that they were locked out of their social media accounts, and that their credit cards had been charged.

