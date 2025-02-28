Police rule out homicide in Seac Pai Van house fire

Authorities have ruled out homicide in a fire that broke out in a unit at Edifício Lok Kuan, Block 4, in Coloane on Wednesday evening.

A charred body was discovered inside the flat after firefighters extinguished the blaze.

The fire was reported at around 7 p.m., with emergency responders arriving to find the unit’s door unlocked but blocked by furniture.

Firefighters had to force entry before successfully putting out the fire.

In an official statement released early yesterday, the Judiciary Police (PJ) said the deceased had a history of mental illness and self-harm.

He lived with his family, but they had been away for several days. Social service staff had been monitoring his condition and had visited him earlier that day.

At around 7 p.m., a social worker received a call from him, noticed unusual behavior, and then suddenly lost contact, according to the PJ.

The social worker then alerted authorities.

Investigators found no signs of struggle or theft at the scene.

The PJ stated that the victim was found seated in the room where the fire started. A forensic examination confirmed that his injuries were consistent with the circumstances, and no suspicious wounds were found.

The cause of death remains under investigation.

In a statement yesterday, the Social Welfare Bureau (IAS) confirmed that the deceased’s family had been receiving assistance from a social service organization under its supervision.

The IAS stated that it has been coordinating with the organization to provide necessary support to the family and expressed condolences over the incident. Staff Reporter