Police unveils fake domestic helper employment

A local couple is alleged to have fraudulently hired a mainland woman as a domestic worker to enable the woman to freely enter and exit Macau. The woman was entering Macau to buy goods to eventually sell in the mainland. The Public Security Police (PSP) discovered the fraud during a random check, finding that the woman had not entered Macau for long periods of time. During the investigation, the police made findings that a woman in her twenties falsely hired her mainland friend on her boyfriend’s request. They hired her using an agency and paid MOP50,000 to apply for a bluecard.

