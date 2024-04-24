Pop Mart revenues in Macau grow up to 250%

Wednesday, April 24, 2024

Pop Mart, the company known for selling collectable ‘designer’ toys in Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and overseas, continued their previous high growth trend, with revenue increasing by 245-250% year-on-year. In its latest business situation for the first quarter of 2024, the group announced that the company’s revenue increased by 40-45% year-on-year in the first quarter, of which mainland China’s revenue increased by 20-25% year-on-year, and omnichannel achieved year-on-year growth.

