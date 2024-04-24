Pop Mart revenues in Macau grow up to 250%

Pop Mart, the company known for selling collectable ‘designer’ toys in Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and overseas, continued their previous high growth trend, with revenue increasing by 245-250% year-on-year. In its latest business situation for the first quarter of 2024, the group announced that the company’s revenue increased by 40-45% year-on-year in the first quarter, of which mainland China’s revenue increased by 20-25% year-on-year, and omnichannel achieved year-on-year growth.

