Portuguese Community is ‘an integral part of Macau’: Ho Iat Seng

Ho Iat Seng, André Moz Caldas, Liu Xianfa, and Consul-general Alexandre Leitão

The Portuguese community residing in Macau has played a crucial role with unwavering loyalty and dedication, stated Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng, during a reception commemorating the Day of Portugal, Camões, and Portuguese Communities (June 10).

The event, exceptionally held at the Macau Portuguese School, celebrated the “deep cultural exchange between China and Portugal” and emphasized the significance of the Portuguese community within Macau.

Ho Iat Seng reaffirmed the government’s commitment “to upholding the Basic Law and ensuring improved conditions for the well-being of all Macau residents,” including the Portuguese community.

Highlighting the enduring connection between Macau and Portugal, Ho Iat Seng stressed the advantages derived from the profound exchange of Chinese and Portuguese cultures. Macau, he stated, “aims to play a pivotal role in facilitating commercial and financial services between China and Portuguese-speaking countries.” The Chief Executive also emphasized the friendly diplomatic relations between Beijing and Lisbon.

In April, Ho Iat Seng visited Portugal accompanied by a delegation of 50 local businessmen, fostering stronger economic ties between the two regions. The visit marked the first overseas trip after the pandemic, dedicated to expanding collaborations in various domains such as economy, trade, scientific innovation, healthcare, culture, and Portuguese language education. MDT