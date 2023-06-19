Portuguese council called on the Secretary of State to reinforce consulate staff

The Council of the Portuguese Communities (CCP) is said to have met with the Secretary of State for the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, André Moz Caldas, when the Portuguese government official was in Macau to take part in the celebration of the “Day of Portugal.”

The CCP said that during this opportunity they called on the Secretary of State to convey to the government of Portugal the need to reinforce urgently the staff at the Portuguese consulate in Macau, “so the consulate can solve the high number of pending cases related to renewal of identification and travel documents.”

The CCP said that a solution is needed, “even if this solution would fall on the temporary recruitment of workers.”

The CCP also reinforced their previous requests for the raising of the salaries of the consulate workers that “for a long time have been unfit in relation to the cost of living of Macau.”

In response, the CCP stated that Moz Caldas has promised to communicate the concerns with the different government ministries, so that a solution can be found.

The president of the Regional Council of the Portuguese Communities for Asia and Oceania, Rita Santos, was also quoted in the same statement as saying that the difficulties of the renewal of the Portuguese documents are also affecting other people, namely the elderly receiving pensions from Portugal and who need to demonstrate Proof of Life online. She said that this must be done during the month of June, and is affecting many of them as their identity cards are expired and accordingly not accepted by the system. RM