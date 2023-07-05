Positive impacts from large-scale gastronomy exchange: MGTO

Last weekend’s Macao International Travel Industry Expo (MITE) will positively impact Macau’s role as a platform, the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has said in a press statement.

Present at the Expo were 23 of 49 representatives from the UNESCO Creative Cities of Gastronomy.

According to the MGTO, the industry professionals’ exchanges “reinforced gastronomy as an impetus for the city’s sustainable development and showed Macau’s strengths as an international exchange platform.”

The event was noted as the largest ever of its kind to have occurred in Macau.

This year’s “City of Gastronomy Showcase” included almost half the world’s Cities of Gastronomy, the MGTO noted, highlighting the 24 culinary showcase sessions that “drew a great number of spectators for a taste of the delicacies.”

The same source said the showcase “enjoyed great applause and was broadcast live on MITE’s website, engaging over 90,000 views online.”

Among those present at the event were chefs from Usuki (Japan), hosting a master class for team members of The Venetian Macao.

Chefs from Popayan (Colombia), Tsuruoka (Japan), Merida (Mexico) and Phuket (Thailand) partnered with the chef team from Sofitel Macau at Ponte 16 to present a feast.

Chefs from Santa Maria da Feira (Portugal) and San Antonio (USA) joined chefs at MGM to present a feast, creating a memorable cultural symphony of flavors for patrons.

After the event, the MGTO organized a heritage tour through Macau’s historical center and around 70 representatives and chefs of the Creative Cities of Gastronomy participated.

The tour included visits to local wet markets and distinctive bazaars in the Peninsula and Coloane.

The Macau Grand Prix Museum and the newly opened Lai Chi Vun Shipyards cultural space were also part of the tour.