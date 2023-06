The Mong Ha Post Office and the Hac Sa Wan Post Office will merge offices in Mong Ha Social Housing Building from June 19. The Macau Post and Telecommunications Bureau added that the new Mong Ha Post Office will include a self-service area with a stamp vending machine and eLocker. Its opening hours will not be changed, namely 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Monday to Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Related