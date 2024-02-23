Praia Grande to see new building with apartments, shops

The Praia Grande Bay Urbanization Plan will see a new building with apartments, shops and parking areas. Situated in Lot 7 of Zone C, near the Legislative Assembly, the building will have 13 floors, with an expected 345 apartments. The property will have a maximum height of 46.7 meters. Work will conclude by Aug. 21, 2016, as stated in a Hoje Macau report, which cites a statement to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange by the company China Star Entertainment. The group is owned by businessman and film director Charles Heung.

Related