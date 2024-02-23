The Praia Grande Bay Urbanization Plan will see a new building with apartments, shops and parking areas. Situated in Lot 7 of Zone C, near the Legislative Assembly, the building will have 13 floors, with an expected 345 apartments. The property will have a maximum height of 46.7 meters. Work will conclude by Aug. 21, 2016, as stated in a Hoje Macau report, which cites a statement to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange by the company China Star Entertainment. The group is owned by businessman and film director Charles Heung.
Praia Grande to see new building with apartments, shops
