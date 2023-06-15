Private, public schools join hands to promote inclusion

Flora Public School and Kao Yip Middle School held two Inclusive Sports Days in May to promote the concept and practice of inclusion. Students from the two schools started each day with competitions that upheld friendship, equity and inclusion. Students said they liked and had learned a lot from the experience. Afterwards, the staff of the public school shared their insight on Special Educational Needs (SEN) education with the students from the private school. SEN education, they said, is highly reliant on campus counselors, speech therapists, physiotherapists, occupational therapists and SEN teachers. They encouraged students aspiring to the sector to study the discipline.

Related