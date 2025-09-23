Privates urged to allow employee departures before 5 p.m.



The Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (SMG) has warned that Super Typhoon Ragasa may pass within 100 kilometers of Macau tomorrow morning, bringing Force 12 winds and heavy rain; in response, Secretary for Security Wong Sio Chak urged private enterprises to allow their employees to leave early before the No. 8 typhoon signal is hoisted at 5 p.m. today to ensure their safe return home.

SMG announced that Ragasa is set to move quickly in a northwest-to-west direction. With its extensive circulation and the northeast monsoon’s influence, winds in Macau will “significantly intensify” later today. As a result, the bureau will issue a No. 8 typhoon signal at 5 p.m.

Ragasa is expected to come very close to the Pearl River Estuary early tomorrow morning, possibly passing within 100 kilometers of Macau. It will bring sustained winds of Force 12 or higher, accompanied by heavy rain, gale-force winds, and thunderstorms.

“There’s a high chance a No. 9 typhoon signal will be issued early Wednesday, with a possibility of a No. 10 signal later that morning,” the SMG stated.

Moreover, Ragasa will bring significant storm surges. If these surges coincide with high astronomical tides, levels could match those seen during Hato and Mangkhut. Consequently, the bureau issued an orange storm surge warning at 1 p.m. today, with a high likelihood of increasing this warning to a red storm surge later this evening.



The SMG highlighted that Ragasa is poised to have a major impact and pose a severe threat similar to that of Hato and Mangkhut.

In response to Ragasa’s approach, all government entities will suspend operations following the SMG’s forecast of a No. 8 typhoon signal. Civil servants will cease work, while the “Public Security Police Force, Fire Services Bureau, Judiciary Police, Customs Service Bureau, and the emergency departments of Conde de São Januário Hospital Centre and Macao Union Hospital will continue providing emergency services to the public.”

Notably, all banks in Macau have suspended operations starting at 3 p.m. today.

Regarding the temporary closure of casinos, it was emphasized that “all relevant companies are required to ensure the orderly departure of employees and visitors from entertainment venues within two hours before the No. 8 typhoon signal takes effect.”

Considering that some residents and non-local workers reside in Zhuhai, Wong noted that authorities are “currently discussing with relevant Zhuhai departments to allow sufficient time for them to depart and return home,” and any updates will be announced promptly.

He emphasized that the government’s contingency plans will be “escalated in stages according to the severity of wind force and storm conditions.” He explained that response measures will differ when the typhoon signal reaches No. 9 or No. 10, necessitating a progressive escalation. “Under such circumstances, we will continue to publicize relevant response measures. Furthermore, we will determine next steps based on the final notification from the SMG.”

Wong also highlighted the importance of preparing for typhoons by considering worst-case scenarios, stating, “The primary goal is safeguarding lives and property, followed by maintaining social stability. While we hope to avoid the worst-case scenario, we must plan for it and develop corresponding measures.”



