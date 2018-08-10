Property prices rise 1.7 percent

The overall residential property price index for the three-month period between April-June 2018 increased by 1.7 percent over the previous period (March- May 2018) to 269.4, according to the latest data from the Statistics and Census Service. The indexes for the Macau Peninsula (271.8) and Taipa and Coloane (258.2) rose by 1.9 percent and 0.5 percent respectively.

The index for existing residential units (290.2) grew by 1.8 percent from the previous period, with the indexes for those in the Macau Peninsula (287.0) and Taipa and Coloane (305.3) rising by 2 percent and 1 percent respectively. Meanwhile, the index for pre-sale residential units (278.9) increased by 1.7 percent over the previous period.

Analyzed by year of building completion, the indexes for residential units built 5 years ago or less and those built more than 20 years ago went up by 2.7 percent and 1.5 percent respectively, whereas the index for residential units completed between 6 and 10 years ago dropped by 0.4 percent.

Analyzed by quarter, the overall residential property price index in the second quarter of 2018 (269.4) grew by 6.3 percent compared to the last quarter (253.4). The indexes for existing residential units and pre-sale residential units rose by 8.4 percent and 3.3 percent respectively.

