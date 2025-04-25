Going Back to Classics 

Shake Shack has a new lineup featuring

delicious hand-spun Chocolate Custard and Shake Shack Espresso Blend, available at all Shack locations in Hong Kong and Macau. The coffee bean

of the new beverage menu is crafted in collaboration with Fineprint.

The blend features coffee beans from Ethiopia, Colombia, and Peru, delivering a rich body and bright acidity with notes of cocoa, caramel, and nuts.

Energise the day with a classic Americano. Robust espresso shots create a bold and refreshing experience that invigorates with every sip. For those looking for something more decadent, mocha is the best.

The medium-roasted coffee blends harmoniously with frothy steamed milk and Shack-made chocolate custard that will satisfy any sweet tooth in search of a pick-me-up.

Finally, indulge in a rich chocolate fantasy with Shack-made Chocolate Custard blended with fresh milk – a dream come true for every chocolate lover!

Shake Shack serves elevated versions of American classics using only the best ingredients. It’s known for its delicious made-to-order Angus beef burgers, crispy chicken, hot dogs, hand-spun milkshakes, house-made lemonades, beer, wine, and more.

With its high-quality food at a great value, warm hospitality, and a commitment to crafting uplifting experiences, Shake Shack quickly became a cult-brand with widespread appeal.