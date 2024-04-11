Proposed bill to strengthen regulations pertaining to illegal mahjong activities

Lawmaker Chan Chak Mo said that a proposed bill will penalize individuals who operate mahjong for profit without government authorization with imprisonment for up to one year or fines for 240 days.

Those found participating in mahjong activities may be fined between MOP1,500 and MOP20,000.

Renting out a unit on an hourly basis for mahjong games would be considered operating for profit without legal approval.

According to the proposed bill, individuals involved in or facilitating unauthorized online games of chance, regardless of the location of the equipment, may face imprisonment ranging from one to eight years. Additionally, the bill includes a provision for a prison sentence of one to five years for those seeking financial gain by providing funds or resources for gambling activities.

Also, the provisions around chip alteration in Macau’s new law on illegal gaming are still being examined closely by the Standing Committee of the Legislative Assembly as legislators raise questions about them.

