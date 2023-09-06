Public buses carried 3% fewer passengers this year than pre-pandemic

The public bus companies have reported transporting a daily average of 610,000 passengers so far this year. The figure is 3% lower than the daily average recorded in 2019, according to a report presented at a recent meeting from the Traffic Advisory Committee.

The report presented to Transport Bureau (DSAT) representatives shows the activity of the public bus companies has returned to almost pre-pandemic levels, officials concluded.

In the same report, it was also mentioned that the two bus operators currently have 666 environmentally-friendly buses, with plans for both companies to soon acquire 200 new electric buses with an extended-range before the end of this year.

DSAT also said it was planning to add two more diagonal street-crossing systems to be enforced in the Iao Hon and Areia Preta areas.

The same bureau also noted that of the 121 roadwork projects started this summer, 98 were completed before schools resumed. DSAT stated it would follow up the others to improve temporary traffic diversion measures and ensure safety at areas undergoing construction.

The DSAT also said that during the summer holidays, the authorities had renewed some zebra crossings and pedestrian lanes on 47 road sections, located near the surrounding schools. The crosswalk vertical signage has also been replaced with reflective signage.