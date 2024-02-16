Q1 MICE events to attract 33,000 participants

Macau expects to welcome approximately 33,000 visitors in the current quarter through a series of nearly 20 convention and exhibition events, as reported by the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM). Among the upcoming events, the Greater Bay Area International Sports Business Summit in February is anticipated to attract senior managers and experts from the sports industry, with around 300 professionals expected to participate. Macau will host the “2024 UFI Asia Pacific Conference” in March, as well as the “2024 Macao International Environmental Co-operation Forum and Exhibition” (2024MIECF).

