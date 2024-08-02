Raised duty-free quota applicable at all borders except Hengqin

The Chinese government is extending its measure to increase the duty-free limit for tourists entering Macau to all ports of entry – except Hengqin – from yesterday, the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) reported.

The measures were first implemented last month at six border crossings, including Border Gate and the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge.

Beijing announced in late June that travelers from mainland China aged 18 and over who enter from Macau with personal items purchased for personal use will now be exempt from tax up to a total of RMB12,000.

Such visitors are allowed to purchase a certain amount of duty-free goods at duty-free shops at border crossings, with a total value not exceeding RMB 15,000, including personal items purchased before crossing the border.

Macau Customs reported that, in the first month of implementation, the number of mainland tourists entering and exiting Macau through the Border Gate and the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge increased significantly.

To address this, Customs said it has strengthened monitoring of areas near the Border Gate and has occasionally discovered cases of individuals soliciting outbound personnel to assist in carrying parallel imports. LV