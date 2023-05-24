Registration of summer activities open

The government’s activities for the upcoming summer will include 509 projects and 1,976 classes, including 400 projects and 1,200 classes on culture and entertainment. 109 other projects and 776 classes will be dedicated to sport activities. With a registration period from May 24 to May 31, each participant can register for a total of three classes and will have to pay the fee electronically if accepted. The results will be announced on June 6. This year, the summer activities total budget is about MOP24.1 million, including MOP16.9 million dedicated to culture and entertainment and MOP7.21 million dedicated to sport, a decrease of almost 5% compared to last year.

