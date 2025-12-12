Regulatory overhaul earmarked for business activities

The MSAR government has completed internal discussions on a draft law to update the regulation of certain business activities and public events. The proposed “Regulatory System for Specific Businesses and Activities” aims to replace Decree-Law No. 47/98/M to better meet current social and economic realities.

Wong Sio Chak, spokesperson for the Executive Council and Secretary for Administration and Justice, stated the update’s goal is “simplifying administration and decentralizing powers, combining the decentralization of authority with management and service optimization.”

“The last public consultation on this topic was in August 2017, and society and the environment have changed over the past eight years,” Wong yesterday remarked. He announced that under the new system, “a considerable portion” of activities will “not require any administrative approval” and will be “completely liberalized.”

He also said that under the regulation’s current design, businesses such as barbershops, hair salons, and beauty parlors could be “fully liberalized.” Wong stated that in the future, these types of businesses would no longer need permits, registration, or advance notice to the government.

In simple terms, government approval and paperwork requirements will be removed or reduced for certain low-risk businesses.

Regarding consultation, Wong said the government will promptly seek views not only from industry but also from the wider public, including residents living near business premises, because fully opening up some activities – especially events – might create “negative social impacts” or affect “public safety” and “social order.”

Wong also informed the media that the Chief Executive has greenlighted a public consultation scheduled for the first half of 2026. The consultation will invite feedback from businesses, industry groups, and the public to foster social consensus before finalizing the law. He added that consultation details will be “made public in due course.”

The main goal, Wong said, is to “facilitate business” and make it easier for companies to carry out their activities.

