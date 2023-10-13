Residential mortgage loans rise 20% in August

New residential mortgage loans (RMLs) approved by Macau banks rose by 20.7% month-on-month to MOP1.45 billion in August, according to data from the Monetary Authority of Macao.

New RMLs to residents, representing 98.6% of the total, grew by 19.9% to MOP1.43 billion, while the non-resident component increased to MOP20.11 million. Meanwhile, new commercial real estate loans (CRELs) increased by 51% month-on-month to MOP3.50 billion. Within this total, new CRELs to residents, which occupied 99.4% of the total, rose by 55% to MOP3.47 billion.