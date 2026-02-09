Residential price index offset by Peninsula drop

Macau’s overall residential property price index edged up 0.1% in Q4 2025 to 191.8, despite a 0.3% drop in the Peninsula, as gains in Taipa and Coloane helped offset the decline, according to the Statistics and Census Service.

The index for existing residential units (204.6) increased by 0.2% from the previous period.

When analyzed by age of building, the index for those aged 6–10 years increased by 3.6%, whereas the index for those aged over 20 years decreased by 1.9%.

Meanwhile, the index for pre-sale residential units (238.8) went up by 0.7%.

Also regarding usable floor area, the index for residential units with an area of 100 square meters and over grew by 1.6% from the previous period, while the index for those with a floor area between 75 and 99.9 square meters decreased by 2%.

Buildings with more than seven stories also saw the index increase slightly by 0.4%, whereas the index for low-rise buildings showed a slight decrease of 0.2%.

Analyzed by quarter, the overall residential property price index for the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2025 increased slightly by 0.1% from the third quarter.

The index for existing residential units edged down 0.1%, while that for pre-sale residential units rose by 1.5%, continuing the trend seen during the year.

For the whole year of 2025, the overall average residential property price index decreased by 9.4% year-over-year to 195.5, with the index for existing residential units (211.1) falling by 9.3%.

