Around 10,000 unnecessary ambulance call-outs recorded in 2025

About 10,000 ambulance call-outs in Macau last year were deemed unnecessary, Fire Services Bureau commissioner Wong Kin said, adding that there is a need to educate residents on proper emergency service use.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Wong noted that the bureau handled roughly 50,000 ambulance call-outs in 2025. While most involved genuine emergencies, a portion included non-critical cases such as dizziness, headaches, and minor injuries.

“As for the ambulance service, last year we had about 50,000 call-outs in total, and ambulance call-outs accounted for 80%,” Wong said. “We have been conducting publicity campaigns to advise residents not to misuse the ambulance service. As for cases that do not require ambulance service, there were about 10,000 cases that did not require ambulance call-outs.”

The official added that misunderstandings persist among the public. “In the past, many residents had misunderstandings. They believed that if they called the ambulance, they would receive hospital treatment as a priority. Many residents also call the ambulance service for a consultation at the hospital.”

He explained that about 40,000 cases handled by ambulance attendants were mainly for minor ailments such as dizziness, headaches, stomachaches, contusions, fever, heart disease, and various other illnesses.

The commissioner was also asked how patients in critical condition living on outlying islands, such as Taipa and Coloane, are transferred. Wong said the ambulance service primarily focuses on patient transfers to hospitals in Macau.

“We support the authority and will assist the Health Bureau (SSM) with patient transfers to neighboring regions upon request. Many organizations, like the Red Cross, also help with patient transfers for non-emergency cases,” he said.

Blocked fire escapes

In 2025, the bureau conducted 11,760 inspections and completed 126 administrative penalty procedures, many for obstructions such as crates or motorcycles placed in evacuation routes.

Wong said motorcycles are the most common obstruction. “About 126 cases have been concluded with a penalty. We stick a notice on the owner’s motorcycle, requesting its removal when found,” he said.

Regarding building caretakers, Wong explained that they can also serve as fire safety officers and help supervise building safety. About 10,400 individuals have participated in the fire safety officer training course, he noted.

Large-scale rescue teams

Following a deadly blaze in Hong Kong, the media asked whether Macau’s fire department can deploy larger-scale rescue teams and if the bureau is open to suggestions for improvement.

“As for the scale of the training, we are open to opinions. We have exercises for different scenarios, such as evacuation drills. We also communicate with enterprises and companies to conduct drills in case of emergency,” Wong said. “We are open to opinions regarding the possibility of holding different kinds of exercises. For different types of premises, we have been conducting zone-specific exercises.”

He added, “We also need to know the number of attendees willing to take part in this kind of training,” underscoring the importance of participation to ensure readiness in emergencies.

Residential safety measures

Wong emphasized adherence to regulatory requirements while taking additional precautions. “For residential units, residents must follow basic regulatory requirements. Some residents choose to purchase firefighting equipment themselves for safety reasons. The bureau provides information about different kinds of fire extinguishers approved by us on our website,” he said.

“There are national standards for this type of equipment. Residents should purchase such equipment from reputable merchants that comply with national safety standards. For example, fire extinguishers purchased for home use should meet these standards,” Wong added.

He also stressed the ongoing risks of household accidents. “Regarding building fires that occurred last year, many were attributed to residents forgetting to turn off cooking appliances, with a total of 200 cases recorded, including 25 cases in which smoke was emitted from gas appliances,” he said.

Global fire safety training

Since the implementation of the legal regime for fire safety in buildings and premises in 2022, the bureau conducted about 10,000 inspections last year. Wong said the department has also strengthened training for its fire crews through regional and international collaboration.

“Following a deadly blaze in a neighboring region, we continue to upgrade the professional training of the fire crew through field exchanges and training courses to enhance their knowledge. We continue to learn from neighboring regions and the mainland, such as Singapore, to exchange views on different issues related to firefighting operations,” he said.

He noted that these initiatives are designed not only to improve firefighting skills but also to ensure the safety of the crews themselves. Regular training, both locally and abroad, is now a central part of the bureau’s strategy to maintain readiness for a wide range of emergencies. Ricaela Diputado

