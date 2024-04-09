Residents’ deposits up in Feb, non-residents’ down

Resident’s deposits with local banks rose 1% in February month-on-month when compared with January, the Monetary Authority of Macao (AMCM) disclosed in its regular monetary and financial statistics report.

The value of deposits rose as much as MOP724.1 billion.

Non-resident deposits fell 0.5% to MOP322.1 billion in the same period, however.

Public sector deposits also fell in February, down (-0.9%) to MOP188.1 billion.

As a result, total deposits in the banking sector increased 0.3% from a month earlier to MOP1,234.4 billion.

In terms of currency, the percentage of deposits in HKD continues to account for a large portion of all deposits (43.9%), followed by USD (25.5%), MOP (20.4%) and RMB (8.2%).

In the same period, domestic loans to the private sector fell 0.2% from a month before to MOP534.6 billion while external loans dropped 1% to MOP546.3 billion. As a result, total loans to the private sector fell 0.6% month-on-month to MOP1,081 billion. RM