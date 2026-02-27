Residents raise concerns over high fees for takeaway meal boxes

Residents have expressed concerns over the cost of plastic bags and takeaway meal boxes, with some saying the fees charged by certain merchants are considered high, according to feedback discussed on a recent TDM forum episode.

The issue has drawn attention amid ongoing efforts to reduce plastic consumption under the city’s plastic reduction policies.

A resident called in to raise concerns about high fees charged for plastic bags and takeaway meal boxes, which can amount to MOP10.

Other residents also shared opinions, saying they had no choice but to pay the fees if merchants charged them, citing high operating costs. While merchants clearly explained the fees, they believed plastic bag usage could be reduced appropriately, which would be more environmentally friendly and help save costs.

According to TDM, a takeaway shop employee said the store’s policy is to pack every four drinks in one bag, charging an additional plastic bag fee if this limit is exceeded.

Meanwhile, Un Ka Hou, president of Green Future Macau, said his organization has received public complaints about being overcharged for plastic bags and meal boxes when ordering takeaway.

Un said that if takeaway platforms receive such complaints, they should review whether the charges are unreasonable, and merchants should also avoid excessive packaging.

He also noted that since the plastic ban law was implemented several years ago, more residents have been bringing their own eco-friendly bags and lunch boxes.

He suggested that merchants and consumers reduce plastic packaging use as much as possible and that the government strengthen publicity on plastic reduction.

In response to inquiries, the Environmental Protection Bureau (DSPA) said it has conducted more than 34,000 inspections of merchants across various districts.

During this period, 14 violations of the “paid provision of plastic bags” regulation were recorded, with penalties processed according to the law.

The bureau’s data analysis shows that plastic bag usage has significantly decreased since the plastic ban law was introduced, particularly in supermarkets and convenience stores, where usage reduction rates range from 75% to 95%. Ricaela Diputado

