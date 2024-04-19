Restructure the cross-border industrial park

Wang Sai Man wants to revamp and repurpose the “Zhuhai-Macau Cross-Border Industrial Park” that dates back to 2003.

For Wang, the park and the industries in it need urgent reconversion and upgrading, he said, noting that it is possible to take advantage of the opportunities arising from cross-border electronic commerce to transform the park into a national level “Cross-Border Electronic Commerce Industrial Park.”

This conversion would allow the park to keep its original role while upgrading it to meet contemporary demands.

Another area Wang suggests the park be upgraded for is the sector of renewable energy.