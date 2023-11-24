Retail revenues hit MOP20b in Q3

The value of retail sales surged by 80.1% year-on-year to MOP20.19 billion in the third quarter of 2023, according to data from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC). The sales value of Chinese Food Products soared by 439.9% year-on-year, and notable increases were also recorded in the sales values of Leather Goods (+148.1%), Department Stores (+123.5%), Adults’ Clothing (+119.6%) and Watches, Clocks & Jewellery (+115.4%). By contrast, the sales value of Supermarkets decreased by 11.3%. The value of retail sales in the third quarter of 2023 dipped by 5.9% when compared with the revised figure (MOP21.45 billion) of the previous quarter.

