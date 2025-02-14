Revamped ‘healthy city’ initiative to boost public health

Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, O Lam, chaired the inaugural meeting of the Healthy City Committee, emphasizing that a healthy city enhances residents’ quality of life and bolsters Macau’s international reputation. The restructured committee aims to improve public health and foster collaboration across sectors. O Lam highlighted the government’s commitment to four key goals for a vibrant Macau and the implementation of the Healthy Macao Action Plan, urging all sectors to work together to promote community well-being.

