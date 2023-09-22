Revitalization of Mount Fortress kicks off

The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) revealed yesterday that in addition to Piers 23 and 25, gaming concessionaire Melco Resorts (Macau) S.A.’s revitalization project will now also include the area of the Mount Fortress on the skirts of the Ruins of Saint Paul’s.

Referred to as the ‘Utilization plan for the areas surrounding Mount Fortress,’ this expansion of the Inner Harbour revitalization plan will come into immediate effect and commence next week, according to the IC.

“During the first phase, the IC and Melco will organize musical performances and Food and Beverage (F&B) stalls at the Mount Fortress Garden during the Mid-Autumn Festival (starting from September 29),” the president of IC, Deland Leong said. These new entertainment offerings will complement the two concerts organized by the IC, set to take place in front of the Façade of the Mater Dei monument.

This will be the first public event as part of Melco and IC’s efforts to revitalize the historical areas.

Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Elsie Ao Ieong, added that the Mount Fortress area is quite large and has historically been underutilized. Ao Ieong added that the enlivenment of the area will not be restricted to festivals and special occasions, but will occur on an ongoing basis and feature various elements to make the space more comfortable and appealing for both visitors and locals. The aim is to encourage more frequent visits to the space and the Macau Museum, which is currently the sole attraction of the Mount Fortress area.

The Secretary mentioned the potential introduction of other attractions such as portrait drawings and street performances, which may be extended to surrounding areas as additional attractions.

Director of Innovation and Public Relations at Melco, Jennifer Lai, explained that apart from food and beverage options and performances, Melco is installing a light show and other attractions available for those visiting during the evening.

This marks another change for the venue, which historically has been closed to public visits from 7 p.m.