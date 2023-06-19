Road to Asian Games’ e-sports competition kicks off in Macau

The “Road to Asian Games” electronic sports competition commenced on Friday in Macau. This ranking competition serves as a precursor to the 19th Asian Games, which will take place in Hangzhou, eastern China’s Zhejiang Province. Teams from 29 countries and regions across Asia are scheduled to participate in seven events spanning 24 match days, featuring popular games such as League of Legends and DOTA 2. Notably, this tournament is the first of its kind to encompass the entirety of Asia.

Related