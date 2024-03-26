Rotary Blood Donation Day encourages public to give blood regularly

Macau’s eight Rotary clubs partnered with the local Blood Transfusion Service to hold their annual “Rotary Blood Donation Day” last weekend at the NOVA Mall. Now in its 24th year, the event aims to encourage regular blood donations, especially of negative blood types.

For over two decades, the collaborative effort has emphasized the lifesaving importance of maintaining Macau’s blood reserves.

This year, donations were accepted throughout March at the NOVA Mall, which provided a high-traffic location to maximize outreach and allow for donations to be accepted over an extended timeframe, a press release from the organizers said.

Rotary Club of Macau president Joao Pinto thanked the mall for hosting and giving the campaign renewed visibility.

“Blood donors offer the gift of life,” he said.

Originally launched in 2001 by late Rotary Club president Alfredo Ritchie, a medical doctor himself, the drive has had a profound impact over two decades. The eight local clubs “aim to ensure a robust blood supply through inspiring regular donations and emphasizing their role in public welfare.”