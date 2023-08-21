Sai Van Bridge motorbike lane suspended till Sunday

The motorcycle lane on Sai Van Bridge has been suspended until 10 a.m. next Sunday to facilitate road works, the government has announced.

The bridge’s two suspension towers and the expansion joints on the driveway level have been undergoing maintenance. The expansion joints, according to the government, have reached their expiration date and must be replaced. The current work will change the joints on the motorcycle lane.

During this period, all motorcycles will share the same lanes as other vehicles on the bridge. The motorcycle lane was originally established because of the many motorcycle accidents – many of them fatal – during the early phase of the bridge’s opening.

A transport officer has reminded bridge users to drive responsibly. He said large signs will remind drivers of the special arrangements, although large signs have not proved helpful on roads near the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge, for example, according to many drivers.

Asked whether it was possible to open the lower level of the bridge for motorcycles during the work, the transport officer said the LRT is conducting some tests on the lower level, making it “unsafe” for motorcycles, although the lower level was designed for both motor and railway traffic to pass simultaneously. AL