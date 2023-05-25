Sales transactions total MOP24b in Q1

The value of retail sales increased 29.3% year-on-year to MOP24 billion in the first quarter, driven by the relaxation of border control measures. Excluding the effect of price changes, the sales volume index rose 28.5% year-on-year, according to Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) data. The sales value of Chinese food products surged 230.4% year-on-year, and the sales values of watches, clocks and jewelry, leather goods and cosmetics and sanitary articles grew 52.7%, 41.9% and 37.1% respectively. 48.4% of retailers expected the sales volume to remain stable year-on-year in the second quarter, 33.5% anticipated an increase and 18.1% forecasted a decrease.

