Sam earns full backing from Beijing

Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai’s first Policy Address has received strong endorsement from the central government, with the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council stating yesterday that the address “fully embodies the new administration’s spirit of reform, innovation, and pragmatic governance.”

The Office emphasized that Sam’s 2025 Policy Address aligns closely with President Xi Jinping’s major speeches delivered during his visit to Macau in December last year.

According to a statement from the Office, Sam’s Policy Address follows Xi’s “Three Expectations” and “Four Hopes,” and targets the SAR’s development goals as “one center, one platform, one base.”

Highlighting Sam’s consultative approach, the Office noted that the drafting of the report began on the Chief Executive’s first day in office and involved engagement with community groups, industry representatives, and scholars, ensuring the government’s policies are rooted in public needs and consensus.

Describing the blueprint as pragmatic and forward-looking, the statement praised the government’s readiness to face challenges, undertake top-level planning, and implement a series of well-targeted, innovative reforms.

“Macau is now in its best period of development,” the Office spokesperson said in a statement.

Additionally, the spokesperson for the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the SAR praised the Policy Address for deeply embodying President Xi’s guidance, aligning with the city’s realities, and responding to societal concerns.

“The report sets out key 2025 policies while also making forward-looking plans for long-term development and reform,” the Office stated.