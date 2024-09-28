Sam Hou Fai pledges to regulate gaming, diversify the economy

Macau’s sole candidate for Chief Executive, Sam Hou Fai, unveiled a comprehensive policy agenda this morning aimed at regulating the gaming sector while fostering development in other industries.

Speaking at his policy platform presentation, he emphasized the importance of “strict enforcement” of the law to ensure orderly growth in the city. Sam, the former head of the Court of Final Appeal, stated that the implementation of a new gaming law will be crucial for maintaining a healthy and regulated industry. He expressed a commitment to combat illegal activities and prioritize the development of non-gaming elements in Macau’s economy.

“We will strictly implement a new gaming law to regulate the industry and ensure its healthy, orderly development,” said Sam, poised to be the next city leader. In addition to regulating gaming, Sam aims to broaden the city’s appeal to international tourists. He highlighted the potential of attracting middle-class visitors from Southeast Asia and South America, describing them as a market of “one billion” potential spenders who typically enjoy extended stays and contribute to cultural exchange.

Currently, visitors from outside mainland China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan make up only 7% of the 16.7 million tourists who visited Macau in the first half of this year. To enhance this, Sam proposed that Macau’s gaming operators—who have committed around USD 13 billion to non-gaming investments—should establish tourism promotion offices in key markets, including Brazil and other Southeast Asian countries.

“These gaming firms, including global players like MGM, Wynn, and Sands China, have extensive networks. We need to leverage these connections to encourage them to invest in tourism promotion alongside the Macau government,” said Sam.

During his inaugural press briefing last month, he stated that the “wild” expansion of casino resorts had depleted Macau’s resources. Sam said that just relying on the gaming industry is not enough. “Otherwise, how could we handle it if big disasters arise?” he asked.

Sam, 62, is widely expected to secure the leadership in next month’s vote, during which a 400-member committee—mostly dominated by establishment figures—will pick the leader.

In late August, Sam articulated his vision for a balanced economic future, stating that “having only the gaming industry dominate” is detrimental to Macau’s development. He highlighted the necessity of integrating into the national development blueprint, asserting that the Special Administrative Region (SAR) must capitalize on its unique advantages as the “One Centre, One Platform, and One Base.” He underscored that economic diversification is a critical issue that “cannot be ignored,” adding that “there is no turning back” and emphasizing the importance of developing in a diversified manner.

Earlier today (Saturday), Sam reiterated that his vision seeks not only to regulate the gaming industry but also to position Macau as a vibrant hub for international tourism and trade, particularly in promoting exports from the Greater Bay Area to Portuguese-speaking nations.

*Full coverage in Monday’s newspaper