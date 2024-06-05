Sands Children’s Day brings joy through art

Local families were treated to an artistic experience celebrating children at the Sands Children’s Day for Music and Arts event on May 29, hosted by Sands China Ltd.

The 70 participants from the Children’s Dream Alliance immersed themselves in the installations at teamLab SuperNature Macao as part of the 15th anniversary of the Sands Cares Ambassador program. A quartet performance of beloved movie soundtracks added to the magical atmosphere.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the 15th anniversary of our Sands Cares Ambassador program with such a meaningful event,” said Wilfred Wong, executive vice chairman of Sands China Ltd. Founder and president Helena Ng of the Children’s Dream Alliance thanked Sands China for the “interesting Children’s Day event.”

Following the performance, guests explored the innovative fusion of technology and art within the exhibition. The event extended International Children’s Day wishes on June 1 by presenting gift packages to the children. Initiatives like this reflect Sands China’s commitment to serving the local community through the Sands Cares Ambassador program.