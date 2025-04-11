Public confidence, jobs, and social spending in the spotlight: community leaders on Sam’s policy

As the Chief Executive, Sam Hou Fai, will deliver his first Policy Address on Monday, the Times spoke with leaders and experts from various circles of society to learn about their expectations and predictions regarding social matters, security, culture, tourism, education, economic diversification, youth development, and childbearing, among others.

Chan Kin Sun, assistant professor at the Faculty of Social Sciences of the University of Macau said, “the local government must respond cautiously to the challenges facing Macau’s economic and social security policies while stabilizing public sentiment and considering future directions.”

Looking ahead to the 2025 Policy Address, Chan emphasized that the priority should be to restore public confidence. Given the uncertainties in Macau’s economy, he believes the government will likely adopt a more cautious approach to spending on social security and welfare, particularly in reviewing universal policies.

Chan expressed his expectations for the upcoming Policy Address, particularly regarding pensions, marketization, and housing policies. He suggested studying the conditions for old-age pensions to balance short-term protection with long-term sustainable development. He also recommended referencing the long-term care insurance in mainland China and the cash voucher system in Hong Kong to explore market-based solutions, such as electronic healthcare vouchers, to enhance resource circulation.

Reflecting on the government’s past successes in welfare protection, Chan stressed the importance of avoiding over-reliance on a single allocation of resources when formulating social welfare policies. Instead, he advocated for diversified, market-based approaches to improve efficiency.

Regarding policy continuity, Chan said he anticipates that most current policies would be maintained, acknowledging that the new government is navigating a period of restructuring and has yet to grasp political operations fully.

On housing policies, according to Chan, he expects the government to keep most existing policies unchanged to prevent further uncertainties during the unstable period.

Nelson Kot, chairman of the Macao Comprehensive Social Studies Association, emphasized the unsatisfactory economic recovery in Macau, noting that while the hotel and service sectors are performing well, other sectors face significant challenges.

He pointed out that university graduates find employment relatively easily, but their salaries remain low, urging the government to implement policies encouraging local youth recruitment, such as providing a monthly allowance of MOP4,000 to local enterprises, similar to that in Hengqin. He emphasized: “Development in Macau and Hengqin should be mutually beneficial”.

In the Policy Address, Kot stressed the government’s responsibility to address low birth rates through clear measures. He recommended increasing follow-up allowances for new parents and providing regular subsidies for everyday expenses like milk powder and nappies. Additionally, he suggested prioritizing public housing applications for young families with children. To alleviate financial pressures, he proposed extending maternity leave, allowing women to work from home with partial salary support, and offering allowances for at-home childcare.

With over MOP600 billion in fiscal reserves, Kot called for upgrading economic assistance measures, such as the annual cash handout scheme, consumer cards, and pensions.

Advocated for maintaining and reviewing cash handouts as crucial support for residents, Kot proposed reissuing and increasing consumer card amounts from 8,000 to 10,000 patacas to aid small—and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) during the economic recovery.

Kot said he believes that moderate policies will foster public support for governance, ensuring stable economic development. He urged the government to clearly communicate its policies to enhance public understanding and support for effective governance, ultimately promoting positive economic and social outcomes.

Wong Kuok Ieng, vice president of the Chinese Educators Association of Macau, said, “Educational reforms must align with social development,” particularly in information technology, artificial intelligence, and programming education.

He noted that while there have been advancements, “progress in Macau is relatively slow compared to neighboring regions in China”, adding he hopes the upcoming Policy Address will focus more on such areas, providing greater support for schools in terms of equipment and teacher training.

Wong pointed out that “teachers’ salaries have not been adjusted since the Covid-19 pandemic began”. He called for increased chartered class grants to help schools manage rising expenses, such as utilities and cleaning costs, stating that “education funding should remain a priority, even in tough economic times”.

In light of declining birth rates, Wong noted that “many kindergartens and primary schools face enrollment challenges.” He suggested a “one school, one policy” approach to enhance competitiveness among schools. Additionally, he urged the government to implement more measures to “encourage childbirth to address the low birth rate”.

Expressing hope that the future administration would “continue to listen to public and educational voices,” Wong encouraged the chief executive and his cabinet to conduct in-depth school inspections to foster better interaction with the education sector. He said he believes that “integrating education and birth policies is essential for sustainable development in Macau.”

Wong also highlighted the need for increased assistance to families facing financial difficulties, advocating for government support to “help alleviate their challenges”.

Paul Wong Fai, chairman of the Macau Leisure Tourism Services Innovation Association, expressed optimism about Sam’s upcoming Policy Address, stating that “while the tourism strategy is likely to continue, the new government may introduce innovative measures”.

Wong highlighted the industry’s eagerness for “a clear direction in policy and market development,” emphasizing that the government should implement strategies to attract foreign tourists and encourage them to stay in Macau longer, especially as tourist demographics shift.

He noted a “notable increase in visitors from the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area” but stressed the importance of government support for “direct flights and initiatives that enhance visitor experiences and spending”.

Furthermore, Wong conveyed the industry’s anticipation of the government’s vision to position Macau as “a representative region in Asia.” He emphasized that the vision should be integrated with tourism development, stating it should “enrich resources and improve the overall tourist experience”.

Looking ahead, Wong pointed out that the travel sector expects the government to “intensify efforts in diversifying tourism and expanding target markets,” particularly in light of the challenges posed by short-term visitors. He called for “joint promotional initiatives with neighboring regions, such as Hong Kong, to create more comprehensive tourism packages to attract international visitors.”

Kwan Fung, assistant professor in the Department of Economics, expressed disappointment with the results of the government’s “1+4” appropriate diversification development strategy over the past five years, saying: “We need a pragmatic mindset to formulate feasible programs in light of economic conditions.” He noted that there was still significant room for improvement in employment and industrial structure.

Regarding the upcoming Policy Address, Kwan said that “the community’s reliance on the economy is still centered on the gaming industry,” adding he hopes that the new government will prioritize the development of various industries.

Addressing the challenges faced by the “1+4” policy, Kwan emphasized that the community expects the government to diversify the tourism sector to attract a broader range of tourists, especially given the current market environment. “Only with effective diversification can we further deepen the development of other sectors,” he stated.

Kwan also pointed out a prevalent wait-and-see attitude in the community and expressed hope that the new government would introduce fresh ideas and instill confidence, particularly in economic diversification. He added that “the government’s public administration reform should also focus on how to protect disadvantaged groups,” highlighting this as a crucial issue.

He stressed the importance of achieving consensus within society on which sectors are most beneficial for Macau’s development. While Kwan acknowledged that “the more the merrier” is a straightforward answer, he cautioned that true diversification implementation is complex.

Kwan argued that economic development should prioritize employment, inflation, and changes in industrial structure, as these factors directly influence the labor market and income levels. “If we really want to get the ‘1+4’ right, we need to be clear about which sectors to develop and how to optimize existing sectors,” he concluded.

“The current policy implementation is facing difficulties and challenges, and there is an urgent need for effective measures to promote development, he said. Yuki Lei