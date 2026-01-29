Sands China 10K goes regional

Registration opens Saturday for the fourth Sands China Macao International 10K, with 7,000 spots up for grabs in the main race and 3,000 in the Fun Run.

Organizers – Sands China Ltd., the Sports Bureau (ID), and the General Association of Athletics of Macau (AGAM) – announced the details at a press conference in the Londoner Hotel Macao yesterday.

Wilfred Wong, Sands China executive vice chairman, told the press conference attendees: “Four editions of the Macao International 10K have been successfully held since its launch, attracting eager participation from over 40,000 runners from more than 40 countries and regions,” he said.

Detailing a new initiative, Wong said, “This year marks our first effort to expand into the Greater Bay Area by inviting service institutions to promote special warmth and inclusiveness and to make it a cross-regional and cross-sector event that celebrates social inclusion.”

He also tied the race to Sands China’s community sports and ‘tourism +’ strategy.

“Sands China is a long-time supporter of the Macao SAR Government’s vision of developing Macau into a ‘city of major sports events.’ We have been expanding the sports tourism segment through various events, including the globally anticipated NBA China Games last October, as well as the Macau International Kart Grand Prix, badminton tournaments, and other international competitions,” noted Wong.

He pledged, “Moving forward, Sands China will continue to deepen the integration between sports and tourism while attracting more international visitors.”

Race Details

The event takes place March 15, with the 10K race starting at 7 a.m. from Sai Van Lake Square. Runners in the 10K will cross Sai Van Bridge, run the Cotai Strip, and finish at the Olympic Sports Centre Stadium in Taipa. The Fun Run, covering about five kilometers, is scheduled to begin at 7:40 a.m. on a similar route.

10K registration starts at 9 a.m. on Jan. 31 via www.macao10k.com or the Macao 10K app. Fun Run sign-ups open the following day, Feb. 1 (Sunday), at 9 a.m.

