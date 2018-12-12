Sands China celebrates its suppliers for outstanding products, services

Sands China Ltd. recently honoured several of its outstanding suppliers at The Venetian Macao, at the 2018 Sands Supplier Excellence Awards, and commended all of its suppliers whom it views as its strategic partners.

A global initiative of Sands China’s parent company, Las Vegas Sands Corp., the annual event recognises the cooperation and services of some of the company’s most noteworthy suppliers worldwide.

“The services of Sands

China’s suppliers are essential for our business, creating a partnership of mutual success,” said Dr. Wilfred Wong, president of Sands China Ltd.

“From micro-enterprises and SMEs to large corporations, each company plays a role in helping us deliver world-class experiences to guests and visitors of our integrated resorts. Sands China is pleased to acknowledge outstanding examples of their excellence through these awards each year.”

Various Sands China business units and their employees nominated a total of 30 companies in this year’s awards.

Nominees are chosen from a pool of thousands of service providers and suppliers that do business with Sands China.

The range of year’s nominated companies includes industries such as food and beverage; marketing; construction; furniture, fixtures and equipment; and operating supplies and equipment, among others.

Winners include local SMEs – a testament to their growth and to Sands China’s continuous support to local enterprises.

Over 400 guests attended that company’s annual awards ceremony, including nearly 300 representing about 150 suppliers, mostly from Macao, Hong Kong and mainland

China.

The event featured carnival-themed entertainment and an appreciation dinner, with each guest receiving a gift of two eco-friendly stainless steel water bottles – provided by one of Sands China’s local SME suppliers.

Award winners are selected each year by a judging committee composed of Sands China executive management.

Judges consider several criteria, including suppliers’ leadership, vision and strategy; product consistency and process capability; and creative partnership opportunities.

The winner of 2018 Sands Supplier Excellence Awards in the SME category was Kin Nam Hong Co. Ltd., a supplier of fresh and cut vegetables for Sands China since 2004.

Following its partnership with Sands China, the local SME has grown from six employees to 32, and had acquired an additional eight cold trucks for delivery.

The local SME’s annual spend with the company has increased a few dozen-fold since 2004.

According to the local SME’s managing director, Lei Iong Fai, 60 percent of its business sales revenue is acquired through Sands China.

“We are thankful for this awards recognized by Sands China, I feel that my efforts have been recognized,” the awardee said.

“We supply 80 percent of vegetables the company and we are continually trying our best to cope with the standards of Sands China’s development and in providing good quality products,” Lei added.

Lei expressed its gratitude to the gaming operator as it has provided them with opportunities to enlarge its business capacity.

“Cooperating with a very large scale company allows us to not only increase in product volumes but to enhance our quality. The [sales] volume grew from 100,000 to over 1 million per month,” Lei noted.

Looking ahead, the gaming operator is one of the most significant clients, and Lei pledged that it would cope up with the demand in a bid to also provide quality products to residents and visitors in the city.

Kin Nam Hong Co. Ltd., was awarded for providing competitive pricing, prompt response and excellent delivery service, even during emergencies.

For the Cost Management Category, Elecon International Limited was awarded for having the best competitiveness in local market with efficient cost management for high quality services.

The local micro-enterprise providing energy-savings LED lighting and solutions, and has worked with Sands

China on sustainability lighting projects since 2010.

“We have a good relationship and cooperation with Sands China,” said Raymond Tam, General Manager of Elecon.

“They are very professional in terms of technical specifications so we are trying our best to cater to their needs,” he added.

According to the awardee, the micro-firm will also provide their products to the integrated resort operator’s new projects such as The Londoner and Four Season’s new tower.

“Sands China has been very supportive to local SMEs. The payment from Sands China is generally in one month, which is a very big help for SMEs,” the awardee explained.

Sands China has taken up some 60 to 70 percent of

Elecon International Limited’s total sales volume, and is considering Sands China as its largest client.

“In two to three years, our sales revenue reached around MOP20 to MOP30 million,” Tam expressed, noting that the gaming operator has been supportive of its products that promote sustainability.

The 2018 Sands Supplier Excellence Awards has honoured a total of seven distinguished suppliers in seven categories: small and medium-sized enterprise (SME); innovation; quality management; project management; corporate culture and sustainability, service excellence; and cost management.

