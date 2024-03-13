Sands China hosting poker tournament

Sands China is hosting a poker tournament after a six-year hiatus at the The Venetian Macao. Macao Masters, which will last for four days, reportedly has a minimum prize pool of HKD288,888, while the buy-in is HKD3,000. A buy-in includes three Day 1 flights, along with unlimited rebuys that can be redeemed during the whole registration period. After the flights, the top 30 chip stacks will get a chance to compete during the final day, which will be held tomorrow, as the officials announced, according to multiple media outlets. Poker tournaments were almost forgotten, since the last one in this gaming heaven was held in 2018.

