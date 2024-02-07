Sands China hosts Spring Festival at Iec Long Firecracker Factory

Sands China hosted a Spring Festival opening ceremony at the former Iec Long Firecracker Factory yesterday with aims to highlight the unique historical and cultural aspects of the city.

The venue was filled with Chinese New Year-themed AI photobooths, family arts and crafts workshops, live music, and other activities.

As part of Sands China’s ongoing support for Macau’s revitalization efforts, the festival aims to promote the growth of local SMEs and the resurgence of Macau’s historical districts. T

he activities provide opportunities for people of all ages to experience traditional Chinese culture in an entertaining manner, while also attracting tourists and invigorating the local economy.

Coinciding with three festivals—Lunar New Year, Valentine’s Day, and the Lantern Festival—all occurring in February, the Spring Festival will host numerous events at the Iec Long Firecracker Factory and Taipa Houses, all with free admission.

The festival will run until the end of the month, and both locals and tourists are encouraged to come and explore the offerings it has in store.