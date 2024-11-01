Sands China Providing Discounts to Macao Residents with ‘Exclusive Dual Celebration Offers’

Sands China has launched an “Exclusive Dual Celebration Offers” campaign to share the excitement of this year’s 75th Anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Republic of China and 25th Anniversary of Macao’s Return to the Motherland with all local residents, running from now until Dec. 22 at Sands China properties.

“Macao has made remarkable achievements and drawn global acclaim since its handover, which are the results of the concerted efforts of community and industry,” said Grant Chum, chief executive officer and executive director of Sands China Ltd. “As an integrated tourism and leisure enterprise rooted in Macao for over 20 years, Sands China is grateful to be a participant in some of the most important milestones in Macao’s incredible story. We have witnessed the city’s rapid development in multiple areas while walking alongside the local community throughout the years, in rain or shine.

“As we celebrate the dual anniversaries this year, we are excited to roll out a two-month promotion dedicated to all Macao residents, including our team members, business and community partners, as a way to express our appreciation. We hope this initiative brings joy and happiness to the local community as they enjoy its variety of offers.”

For residents presenting a valid Macao ID, the Exclusive Dual Celebration Offers promotion features complimentary gondola rides at Shoppes at Venetian, free entry to Qube Kid’s Play Zone at The Venetian Macao and Qube Kingdom at The Parisian Macao, and free access to Level 37 of The Parisian Macao’s Eiffel Tower. Besides these free recreational activities, Macao residents can indulge their taste buds with exclusive food and beverage treats at 25 percent off at Sands Macao’s 888 Buffet, Le Buffet at The Parisian Macao, and the new Chelsea Garden at The Londoner Macao. Finally, guests under 18 years of age get free admission to enjoy the interactive art experience teamLab SuperNature Macao at The Venetian Macao.

More celebratory events are on the way, including an outdoor concert and a high-profile art exhibition. Be sure to visit https://en.sandsresortsmacao.com/sands-lifestyle/offers/sands-loves-macao-2024.html for more information.