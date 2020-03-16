Sands China steps up relief measures amid global epidemic outbreak

Amidst the novel coronavirus outbreak that was occurring in the SAR, Sands China Ltd. has taken initiative to assure its team members of relief measures, largely extending the support to the local community in a bid to assist the SAR government.

The company president Dr. Wilfred Wong and other senior executives visited staff at the back-of-house and public areas of the company’s properties to acknowledge their contributions in 2019.

As the epidemic outbreak fueled fears among the public, the executives took the time to cheer, motivate and encourage people during this difficult time the Macao SAR is facing.

Dr. Wong, president of Sands China Ltd, remarked “We are extremely appreciative of team members for their continued dedication to serving our guests and vigilance in taking proactive measures to ensure the health and safety of all.”

Although the properties have scaled down operations – heeding to the call of the government to minimize gatherings to combat the spread of the virus – the company still largely enforces existing preventive measures.

These measures include temperature detection for team members and guests and related standard operating procedures, conducted in a bid to safeguard the health of guests and team members.

These procedures are in accordance with guidelines from the Health Bureau and the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau, heeding the government’s call to impose strict measures for the public’s safety.

As a socially responsible company rooted in Macao, the management has worked hard – and is continually doing so – along with all team members, and is always ready to help them solve problems encountered during this difficult time.

We committed and delivered

The global epidemic outbreak has caused shortages of several essential items to combat the virus. As a large international scale company that looks out for the wellbeing of the local community, Sands China has pledged to donate MOP25 million to help contain the spread of the virus and to assist with relief efforts in mainland China and Macao.

To effectively address ongoing public health challenges surrounding the coronavirus outbreak, MOP20 million – made in coordination with the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in Macao – was to assist the mainland in its efforts to combat the virus.

The other MOP5 million was to support the local community in implementing preventive measures.

“Las Vegas Sands has always considered it an honor to do business in Macao, while at the same time recognizing and embracing our important role as a community partner, especially in challenging times such as these,” remarked Mr. Sheldon Adelson, chairman and chief executive officer of Las Vegas Sands. Mr. Adelson added that Las Vegas Sands strongly supports Macao and mainland China in their efforts to contain the coronavirus and protect their citizens.

Meanwhile, Sands China is determined to continually support the SAR government in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak, working hand in hand with the government in providing for community needs.

Consequently in light of the current global shortage of facemasks in response to the coronavirus epidemic, the gaming operator responded swiftly to these needs, donating 500,000 medical facemasks to the government.

The company also donated nearly 35,000 bottles of alcohol-based hand sanitizer gel, 30,000 medical gloves and 2,000 shower caps to 11 local community organizations, benefitting over 5,000 people from the organizations, as part of the company’s pledge to donate MOP5 million toward Macao’s novel coronavirus relief efforts.

Since the company also acknowledges that community organizations are also playing their part in extending assistance to vulnerable groups, the gaming operator donated MOP1 million to four local non-governmental organizations.

The four beneficiaries – Caritas Macau, Fuhong Society of Macau, Macau Special Olympics and the Association of Parents of the People with Intellectual Disabilities of Macau – have received MOP250,000 to help them provide economic support to more than 500 families who use their services.

“In providing this essential public service, they deserve our gratitude, and Sands China is pleased to be able to offer their service users our financial support during this critical time of addressing the challenges brought about by the novel coronavirus epidemic,” said Dr. Wong.

Not only did the company donate to these NGOs but it also extended its financial support to aged care centers and rehabilitation centers.

Sands China donated MOP1.65 million to a total of 33 centers through the Macao Social Welfare Bureau to assist the centers and to safeguard the health of over 3,100 service users.

Each of the 33 beneficiaries – government-funded and private elderly homes and rehabilitation centers – received MOP50,000 that will be used for cleaning and sanitizing the centers and for purchasing hygiene products for additional preventive measures.

As the company is fully committed to fulfill its corporate social responsibility, Sands China pledges that it will do everything it can to help return things to normal as quickly as possible.

“We are determined to support the central government and the Macao SAR government in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak. Providing financial resources in support of this effort is a responsibility our company takes without hesitation,” Dr. Wong stated.

What they say:

“We are thankful to Sands China for caring for people with intellectual disabilities and their families and for all the donations they have made over the years. This donation from Sands China is truly timely assistance to our families to help them address their urgent needs. It also allows our members to feel the love and care of society,” said Wong Kam Fong, chairlady of the executive board of the Association of Parents of the People with Intellectual Disabilities of Macau.

Hetzer Siu Yu Hong, chief executive officer of Macau Special Olympics:

“Our thanks go to Sands China for their ongoing support to the vulnerable members of the community. Their company has always provided proactive support to our service users during tough times. This donation will help alleviate imminent financial hardship for our members’ households.”

Paul Pun Chi Meng, secretary-general of Caritas Macau:

“Sands China knows that Caritas Macau is committed to fighting the epidemic by maintaining a 24-hour service for its service users, and is donating MOP250,000 to help us purchase more products for additional preventive measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus. It demonstrates Sands China’s care for the local community, and will in turn contribute to creating a brighter future for Macao.”

Ng Siu Lai, president of the board of directors of the General Union of Neighbourhood Associations of Macau:

“We thank Sands China for its continuous support to social services and long-term care of vulnerable groups. With Sands China providing hand sanitisers to the underprivileged, and supporting the anti-epidemic work of the association, it fully embodies the company’s commitment to fulfilling corporate social responsibility and its determination to work with the community to fight the epidemic.