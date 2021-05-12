Sands Shopping Carnival to reconvene in July

Sands China Limited (SCL) is slated to reconvene its shopping carnival from July 23 to 25 at The Venetian, featuring over 560 booths, 10% more than the last carnival.

In a press conference held yesterday, the gaming operator announced that the three-day 2021 Sands Shopping Carnival will provide a free business platform for local small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and retailers.

Last year, the carnival welcomed some 100,000 guests over a period of three days.

“We will adhere to our original intention of providing the exhibition platform for exhibitors free of charge and have increased booth capacity by around 10% to over 560,” said Wilfred Wong, president of SCL.

The carnival not only offers a retail experience but also hosts events that allow families to participate in activities together.

This includes an expanded food court area serving international cuisine, shows, lucky draws and activities for children.

Meanwhile, the vice president of the Macao Chamber of Commerce, Chui Yuk Lum remarked, “Last year, we saw many local SMEs achieve remarkable sales at the inaugural carnival and expand their customer base via this helpful business platform.”

This carnival is aimed at alleviating burdens on SMEs and helping them reach a wider market.

Last year, SCL’s investment in the project reached MOP6.5 million.

In order to safeguard public health at the carnival, the company will implement a series of strict sanitization and safety measures to prevent the transmission of Covid-19.

The Sands Shopping Carnival is organized by SCL and co-organized by the Macao Chamber of Commerce. It is supported by the Macao Economic Bureau, the Macao Government Tourism Office and the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute. LV