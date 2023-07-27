SAR, Brazil to boost trade cooperation

The Macau and Brazil governments exchanged views on issues relating to the promotion of economic and trade cooperation between the two regions, facilitation of exchanges between scientific researchers, and how to give better play to the SAR’s bridging role.

In a meeting held earlier this week at the government headquarters, Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng, met with the Secretary for Technological Development and Innovation from Brazil’s Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, Guilherme Coutinho Calheiros.

Ho pledged Macau would further its role as a commercial and trade cooperation service platform between China and Portuguese-speaking countries.

In particular, Macau would continue its effort to assist businesses based in mainland China to explore opportunities available in Portuguese-speaking countries; and help enterprises from Portuguese-

speaking countries to establish a presence in the huge mainland market.

Calheiros then called for the two sides to work more closely in the future, to arrange visits of scientific research personnel; and to share and exchange technologies to achieve transformations in scientific research.

He added that Brazil would strongly support the holding of the 6th Ministerial Conference of the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries, and would participate in related activities

Staff Reporter