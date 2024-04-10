SAR signs visa-free waiver with Kazakhstan

Macau SAR passport holders will be exempted from visa requirements when entering the Republic of Kazakhstan for a stay of a maximum of 14 days, the Identification Services Bureau said in a statement yesterday. This comes after the signing of an agreement between the SAR and Kazakhstan on mutual exemption of visa requirements. In turn, visitors from the country can also visit the SAR for a stay of a maximum of 14 days. Macau passport holders can visit 146 countries or territories visa-free or with visa-on-arrival.

