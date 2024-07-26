Scorching weather conditions hit as city records 36.3 degrees

Temperatures in Macau are continuing to rise, leading the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (SMG) to maintain the present orange high-temperature warning.

Yesterday, SMG recorded temperatures above 35 degrees Celsius in eight out of 10 weather stations, with the highest one, 36.3 degrees, recorded at the Outer Harbour Terminal at around 3 p.m.

Around the same time, the weather stations located at Mount Fortress and the Macau Wastewater Treatment Plant also recorded temperatures of 36.2 degrees.

The only two weather stations recording maximum temperatures below 35 degrees were the ones located at the University of Macau and Taipa Grande, recording 34.7 degrees and 34.2 degrees respectively.

SMG also noted that, although slightly cooler, the yellow high-temperature warning will still be issued for today, with temperatures expected to rise above 33 degrees.

As a result of tropical cyclone Gaemi, which made landfall yesterday evening at the coast of Fujian Province, a low-pressure area over Macau in the next few days will be responsible for persistent showers and thunderstorms, particularly from tomorrow until next Wednesday. RM